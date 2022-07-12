Bettendorf's Splash Landing closing for rest of summer

The city of Bettendorf has announced it is permanently closing Splash Landing for the rest of the summer due to an ongoing issue with faulty paint used last fall inside the swimming pools.

Kim Kidwell, director of culture and recreation, said the city has been investigating issues with the paint since opening in May. The paint seeped into the water, causing it to turn cloudy and affect visibility.

"The city has tried several possible solutions that were recommended by the paint manufacturers, with no positive outcome," Kidwell said in a news release. "It has been determined when hundreds of swimmers are in the pool at one time, the failure of the paint causes the water to become cloudy and it is not possible to see the black lines at the bottom of the pool. When this occurs, the pool is not safe and cannot be opened to large number of visitors.

"It is possible to open to small groups, for a short period of time, as the filters can clear the water before the cloudiness becomes a safety concern," Kidwell said.

Swimming lessons, lap swims, private rentals and paid parks programs will continue as scheduled.

Anyone holding a summer pool pass will be eligible for a full refund. Call 563-344-4113 or send an email to parks@bettendorf.org.