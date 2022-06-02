Bettendorf's Splash Landing temporarily closes; Davenport announces new pool schedule

Splash Landing temporarily closed for cleaning

Splash Landing Aquatic Center in Bettendorf is temporarily closed allegedly due to a problem with the paint used in September 2021 by the painting contractor making the water cloudy, the city said.

Kim Kidwell, director of culture and recreation for the city, said the aquatic center opened at 11:30 a.m. Monday but was closed at 2 p.m. that day due to the cloudy water keeping people and life guards from seeing the bottom of the pool.

City staff determined the problem was with the paint used by contractor W.F. Scott Decorating Inc. of Rock Island.

The pool will be drained and the contractor will oversee the specialized cleaning of the pool beginning Friday.

However, Brock Aunan of W.F. Scott Decorating said in an email Thursday to the Times that it is undetermined if the situation at Splash Landing was a paint problem.

Aunan said the Sherwin Williams paint rep has twice explained to the city that the chalking is a normal process with epoxy paints exposed to the elements. The rep does not believe there is any problem with the paint.

Because of this inherent chalking, he said, the pool should be thoroughly cleaned every year.

The city says the pool was cleaned, he added, "but if we clean it tomorrow, normal, not specialized, then the problem was caused by insufficient annual maintenance by the city and not the paint or the painting contractor. This was all discussed with City personnel at 1 p.m. today (Thursday.)"

Kidwell said it is hoped the city will be able to open the pool again sometime next week.

Bettendorf’s Movies in the Park series begins Saturday

Bettendorf’s Movies in the Park series will begin Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., with the movie Encanto.

Movies start at 9 p.m. Admission is free to all ages. People are welcome to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

On June 11 the movie will be Jungle Cruise, June 18 will be Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and on June 25 the moving will be Space Jam, A New Legacy.

Weather cancellations will be made by 5 p.m. on the day of the showing and will be uploaded to the events section on the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Davenport pools open Monday

Davenport pools will be opening Monday and remain open until Aug. 21.

Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center, located at 2828 Eastern Ave., and Fejervary Aquatic Center, 1900 Telegraph Road, will be offering alternative swim and lap swim schedule.

Public swim costs $5 per person and will be offered from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from at Annie Wittenmyer, and -1-7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at Fejervary.

Lap swim costs $2 per person and will be offered on the same daily schedule at each pool, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.

The American Red Cross Learn to Swim program will continued to be offered simultaneously at Annie Wittenmyer and Fejervary. Session one lessons begin June 13 for ages 6 months to over 18-years-old.

Session one will be held Monday through Fridays, June 13 through June 24.

Session two will be held Monday through Fridays, June 27 through July 15, with no classes on July 4 or July 9.

Session three will be held Monday through Fridays, July 18-July 29.

There also will be and eight-class Saturday session June 11 through Aug. 6, with no classes on July 4 or July 9.

Both aquatic centers will offer pricing specials.

Go to https://www.davenportiowa.com for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.