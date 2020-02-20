Bettendorl searching for new community development director

The city of Bettendorf is searching for a new community development director to replace John Soenksen, who will retire March 27.

Soenksen, 62, will wrap up a 40-year career in city government having served in law enforcement and city planning in cities across eastern Iowa.

He joined Bettendorf as a planner in 2001 and was promoted two years ago to director when Bill Connors retired. Connors now is Bettendorf's 3rd Ward alderman.

Soenksen said he chose to take the director position to help with the transition caused by the city's early retirement buyout. "Five department heads left on the same day. The amount of experience and years of service that walked out the door, I knew how disruptive that would be...," he said.

He began his career in 1978 as a police officer in Clinton. A decade later, he became the police chief in Tipton, Iowa. In 1990, he also was asked to take on the duties of zoning administrator — taking those new skills to Bettendorf in 2001.

Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said he would be name an interim director soon and the search for Soenksen's replacement would begin immediately.

The position, which serves as a full-time department head, has a salary range of $86,762-$138,959.