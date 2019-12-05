BHS cheer squads compete at State

The Bettendorf High School competition cheerleading squads participated in the Iowa Cheerleading Coaches Association State Cheerleading Championships in Des Moines.

The Co-ed Cheer and Dance squad took first in their division and the Co-ed Time-out squad took sixth. The Nov. 2 competition was held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds drawing cheer teams from across the state.

The Bettendorf squads also attended a regional event, the Spartan Challenge, on Oct. 20 in Dubuque. The Co-ed Cheer and Dance squad took second in their division and the Co-ed Time-out Squad was grand champion in that division.

Members of the Co-ed Cheer and Dance squad include: Mikal Honeycutt, Olivia Ivory, Erica Johnson, Rachel Lapaczonek, Kylie Malsam, Kierstin Moore, Patrick Salsberry, Haley Scholbrock, Presten Schwerdtfeger, Lily Smith, Claire Stierwalt, Reagan Terronez, Bella Wegener, Madelaine Williams and Maddie Wold.

Members of the Co-ed Timeout Squad include Alex Adams, Alex Baker, Jayda English, Trinity Fox, Brianna Keltz, Lexi Kyser, Suzy Longstaff, Mari Ocampo, Sylvia Otero, Katelyn Rahe, Morgan Sage, Connor Salsberry, Faith Tyra, Sydnee Williams and Natalie Zanella.

The competition squads are coached by Tanya Gilmore, Jillian Knott and Haley Brock.

