BHS Ranks 29th among Iowa Top 50 Schools

Bettendorf High School recently was ranked 29th in the Iowa AP Index for the Top 50 Schools for 2017-2018 by the University of Iowa's Belin-Blank Center for Gifted Education.

It marks the 13th time that BHS has achieved such an honor since the Belin-Blank Center began rating schools in 2005.

During the past year, 52 BHS students earned AP Scholar designation for exceptional achievement on the Advanced Placement Exams. They are:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BHS National AP Scholar Recipients: Logan Quick, Yash Singh

BHS Scholar with Distinction Recipients: Eleanor Abbott, Zoe Allert, Jordan Bayles, Sheldon Deng, Emma Doyle, Bryan Hurd, Jason Jiang, Hannah Luppen, Justin Nock, Logan Quick, Yash Singh, Kejing Weng, Mizuki Wittmer

BHS Scholar with Honors Recipients: Erin Anderson, Arash Asadi, Kyler Castro, Allison Kling, Ryan Longenecker, Patrick Markovich, Elizabeth Park, Sophia Pike, Mitchell Winterlin