BHS Ranks 29th among Iowa Top 50 Schools

Bettendorf High School recently was ranked 29th in the Iowa AP Index for the Top 50 Schools for 2017-2018 by the University of Iowa's Belin-Blank Center for Gifted Education.
It marks the 13th time that BHS has achieved such an honor since the Belin-Blank Center began rating schools in 2005.
During the past year, 52 BHS students earned AP Scholar designation for exceptional achievement on the Advanced Placement Exams. They are:
You have free articles remaining.
BHS National AP Scholar Recipients: Logan Quick, Yash Singh
BHS Scholar with Distinction Recipients: Eleanor Abbott, Zoe Allert, Jordan Bayles, Sheldon Deng, Emma Doyle, Bryan Hurd, Jason Jiang, Hannah Luppen, Justin Nock, Logan Quick, Yash Singh, Kejing Weng, Mizuki Wittmer
BHS Scholar with Honors Recipients: Erin Anderson, Arash Asadi, Kyler Castro, Allison Kling, Ryan Longenecker, Patrick Markovich, Elizabeth Park, Sophia Pike, Mitchell Winterlin
BHS AP Scholars: Olivia Bert, Brianna Berthiaume, Dylan Bonis, Kristin Boyler, Joseph Byrne, Ty Callahan, Sarah Canfield, Logan DeLacy, Margaret Dixon, Madison Foht, Megan Greenley, Justin Hettlage, Emma Hovey, Peter Hurd, Melanie Klein, Carson Mariman, Jessica Mouw, Christian Myers, Aaron Roehr, Brendan Scarlett, Oskar Skogman, Greta Solbrig, Madison Temple, Paige Terronez, Hannah Uhrich, Breanna VerMeer, Olivia Vincent, Kaitlyn Walter.