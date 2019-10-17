{{featured_button_text}}
BHS Seniors Recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program

Bettendorf High School students recognized by the National Merit Scholarship program are, front row, from left: Allison Kling and Oskar Skogman. Back row, from left: Breanna Vermeer, Jason Jiang and Justin Hettlage.

 

 Contributed photo

Five Bettendorf High School seniors were recently recognized by the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Justin Hettlage and Jason Jiang received recognition as semifinalists and will compete to become finalists in hopes of being selected as a Merit Scholarship winner and earning the Merit Scholar title.

Allison Kling, Oskar Skogman and Breanna Vermeer were recognized as commended scholars.

Semifinalists must advance to the finalist level by fulfilling several requirements. About 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing and approximately half will be selected as Merit Scholarship winners, earning the Merit Scholar title.

