BHS student places in U.S. Finals for International German Olympics

Bettendorf High School sophomore Preston Martens participated in the U.S. finals for the 2020 International German Olympics (IDO) placing 4th in his category.

More than 250 students from across the United States competed in the preliminary rounds of the IDO. Fourteen finalists, seven students with two years or less and seven with more than two years, qualified to advance to the finals competition held on Dec. 6-7 in Chicago.

Students were tested on their knowledge of the German language and culture including reading, writing, listening, speaking and presentation and were judged by a jury of experts. The top two students from the competition will represent the U.S. at the world finals in Dresden, Germany.

Preston competed in the category of students with two years or less of German.

