BHS First Quarter Student Spotlight Award Winners

Bettendorf High School has announced the Student Spotlight Award Winners for the first quarter. The awardees and their grade levels are: front row, from left: Lydia Bloome, 11th, Art; and Kaitlynn Flick, 11th, Social Studies. Back row, from left: Katelyn Rahe, 10th, World Language; Preston Martins, 10th, Math; Ethan Hill, 11th, Family and Consumer Science; and Maria Ladenburger, 11th, Language Arts. Not pictured is: Ty Gross, 11th, Science; Erica Smith, 12th, Business; Tienna Trettin, 12th, Student Services; and Joad Wickham, 11th, Language Arts.
