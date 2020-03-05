BHS students participate in 2019 All-State Festival
BHS students participate in 2019 All-State Festival

Bettendorf High School students chosen to participate in the 2019 All-State Festival were, from left, Front row: Ethan Shepherd, Jalyn Thornsen, Emma Cleveland, Kristin Boyler and Layken Bytnar. Second row: Simon Tracy, Talia Cary, CJ Elliot and Jon'a Levi. Third row: Owen Weimer, Alex Berkenbosch, Logan DeLacy, Ava Rowland, Alex Obert and Hayvn Fish. Top row: Jaylon Foster and Peter Hurd.

Not pictured: Kristin Manion, clarinet

Several Bettendorf High School musicians were selected last fall for the 2019 All-State Festival.

The festival celebrated its 73rd anniversary holding District Auditions on Oct. 26 across the state for the 279-piece All-State Band, 227-piece All-State Orchestra and 601-member All-State Chorus. About 17% of those auditioning were selected for membership.

Participants rehearsed two days before presenting the Festival Concert on Nov. 23 at the Hilton Coliseum at Iowa State University in Ames.

These Bettendorf High School students were selected for All-State ensembles:

All-State Band: Kristin Boyler, flute, alternate; Logan Delacy, clarinet, 4th year; Jaylon Foster, bass clarinet; Kristin Manion, clarinet; Owen Weimer, trombone, 4th year.

All-State Chorus: Jon'a Levi, soprano, 2nd year; Havyn Fish, soprano; Ava Rowland, alto; Talia Cary, alto; Simon Tracy, tenor; CJ Elliott, tenor; Alex Obert, tenor, alternate, 2nd year; Alex Berkenbosch, bass, alternate.

All-State Orchestra: Layken Bytnar, bass, 2nd year; Emma Cleveland, viola; Peter Hurd, bass, 4th year; Ethan Shepherd, bass; Jalyn Thornsen, viola.

