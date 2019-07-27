{{featured_button_text}}

The running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and Arconic's Jr. Bix drew volunteers, competitors and spectators from across the Quad-City region and far beyond. 

The fun began Friday night with Arconic's Jr. Bix as thousands of youth took to the streets to race their hearts out in the streets near the Quad-City Times plant in downtown Davenport. 

On Saturday morning, the Bix 7 returned to downtown Davenport for its 45th annual run and the final race for its director of 40 years, Ed Froehlich. 

Here are some scenes of local competitors and families enjoying the weekend fun: 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments