The running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and Arconic's Jr. Bix drew volunteers, competitors and spectators from across the Quad-City region and far beyond.
The fun began Friday night with Arconic's Jr. Bix as thousands of youth took to the streets to race their hearts out in the streets near the Quad-City Times plant in downtown Davenport.
On Saturday morning, the Bix 7 returned to downtown Davenport for its 45th annual run and the final race for its director of 40 years, Ed Froehlich.
Here are some scenes of local competitors and families enjoying the weekend fun:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.