Blank Summer Institute selects PVJH students

Several Pleasant Valley Junior High students have been nominated for the 2020 Blank Summer Institute for the Arts and Sciences held at the University of Iowa.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The program is a one-week residential summer program for 120 Iowa students currently in seventh and eighth grade. The Institute provides students with an intensive and advanced educational experience designed to enhance intellectual and social growth.

Each student selected receives a Myron and Jacqueline Blank Summer Scholarship to cover a portion of the cost.

These PVJH students were nominated: Tyler Nels, Advanced Science; Alene Keppy, Leadership; Bea Goodman, Creative Writing; Zach Gue, Performing Arts; Grace Genson, Social Sciences; Ethan Cline, Invention and Innovation; Claire Onions, Visual Arts; Jack Cabay, Math Problem Solving.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0