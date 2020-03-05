BMS students pitch traffic safety solutions to city

For a group of Bettendorf Middle School students, there is no question that what they learn in the classroom not only can be used in the real world but also can have a lasting impact.
In fact, two student teams turned the search they did on traffic safety into a proposal for the Bettendorf City Council. The team offered city leaders possible solutions for improving the frequency of crash incidents at two highly-traveled intersections.
The Project-Based Learning Unit, known as "Crash Course: Improving a Bettendorf Intersection," was a co-curricular project that united and honed many of the eighth graders' different skills. The work involved many disciplines including language arts, formal writing, science, basic physics, math and critical thinking to solve a problem.
The teams explored traffic accident data at the intersections of Middle Road and Happy Joe Drive as well as 53rd Avenue and Devils Glen Road and then researched ideas to deal with the problems.
The teams included: Kayleigh Jurczyk, Jackie Gillette and Peyton Markham; and Jordan Martens, Madeleine Moran and Dawsyn Snyder.
Language arts teacher Landon Fry said the project raised the students' understanding of how the skills from their different classes intersect and "meet in a real-world issue."
"From a language arts perspective, having a real life problem and knowing there is a real presentation and a real project they are trying to solve helps them... " said Fry, who developed the project with fellow language arts teacher Lisa Barnes and science teacher Tanya Gilmore.
The students' presentation of their projects at Exhibition Night last fall at Bettendorf Middle School earned their projects the chance to present Feb. 18 to city council.
One team recommended the city use dynamic paint for line markings on Middle Road, where they found that improper lane changing caused 30% of the 10 crashes in the past four years. The students said the relatively new product is a blue paint that has shards in it and will reflect when lights shine on it.
The other team explored crashes at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue and recommended a flashing yellow arrow be installed to caution drivers. Their research found 6 of the 17 accidents in the past four years have been caused by drivers turning left.
Eighth grader Jordan Martens, whose team looked at Devils Glen/53rd Avenue, said the students also worked with Bettendorf Police Sgt. Andrew Champion and engineers. The key problem at their intersection, she said, is drivers tend to misjudge when to turn and crashes occur.
She thought it "was cool" to be the school's first such project to get to be presented to city council. "It was a lot of fun just doing the research on how to improve our intersections and make if a safer community for people. It made me feel pretty good my group's hard work during the research really paid off."
Too young to yet have driver's licenses, the research also gave many of the students a new appreciation of the dangers on the road.
Peyton Markham, whose team recommended the dynamic paint solution, said they realized how science principals such as momentum and velocity are involved in driving. She thinks about "being more careful on the road."
"We never would have thought if there is improper lane changing that it's bad at these intersections," said Markham, who enjoyed some of the art aspects such as mapping the intersection.
During the council meeting, Mayor Bob Gallagher thanked the students for their work and said the proposals would be considered by the police chief and public works director. If they proceed, he said the city would contact them.