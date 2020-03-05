BMS students pitch traffic safety solutions to city

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The students' presentation of their projects at Exhibition Night last fall at Bettendorf Middle School earned their projects the chance to present Feb. 18 to city council.

One team recommended the city use dynamic paint for line markings on Middle Road, where they found that improper lane changing caused 30% of the 10 crashes in the past four years. The students said the relatively new product is a blue paint that has shards in it and will reflect when lights shine on it.

The other team explored crashes at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue and recommended a flashing yellow arrow be installed to caution drivers. Their research found 6 of the 17 accidents in the past four years have been caused by drivers turning left.

Eighth grader Jordan Martens, whose team looked at Devils Glen/53rd Avenue, said the students also worked with Bettendorf Police Sgt. Andrew Champion and engineers. The key problem at their intersection, she said, is drivers tend to misjudge when to turn and crashes occur.

She thought it "was cool" to be the school's first such project to get to be presented to city council. "It was a lot of fun just doing the research on how to improve our intersections and make if a safer community for people. It made me feel pretty good my group's hard work during the research really paid off."