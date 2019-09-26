If you want a bargain in Bettendorf, it would be a great idea to book it now on you calendar.
Once again, the Bettendorf Public Library will bring in hundreds of shoppers whose purchases will help the community and the library at the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library semi-annual book sale from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 4-6, at Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.
Most books will be priced at 75 cents each.
A members preview sale will be 5-7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4. Memberships can be purchased before the sale or at the door. An individual Friends membership is $5; a family membership is $10.
The sale will be open to non-members 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
A community tradition
The first book sale was held in 1962 in the old library building on Grant Street, said Hayleigh Covella, administrative assistant, Bettendorf Public Library Information Center. "It started for the same reason we hold the sale today: to raise money for library programs and services."
The sale is a major fundraiser for the library. Money raised benefits the nonprofit Friends group, which uses that money to help the library fund programs, materials and events.
"Each sale nets between $10,000-15,000," Covella said. In fiscal year 2018, the two book sales raised about $23,000 total. "The last few sales have been record-breakers, and we hope to continue that streak," she said.
What proceeds support
Each month, the library presents the Friends group with a wish list of items needed for upcoming programs. "The Friends use money raised from the Book Sale and other events to fulfill the wish lists," Covella said.
The Friends collect book donations from patrons all year. At an area near the library café, people can drop off donations. Additionally, books being culled from the library collection for various reasons are donated to the Friends for the sale.
"We begin preparing about two months in advance of the sale, although the Friends collect and sort materials throughout the year," Covella said. "Some of the early sale setup includes scheduling workers, advertising, recruiting volunteers and temp workers and obtaining supplies."
The setup is a collaboration between the Friends group, Covella, maintenance staff, and some temporary workers and volunteers. "Incredibly, the physical setup of the sale is done over the course of a day or two," she said.
Because of the large turnout, it would be difficult to maintain a headcount of attendees, she said, but "The Friends estimate that they get hundreds of visitors at each sale."
Unsold items support literacy
Leftover items are donated to Better World Books, which donates, sells or recycles them, Covella said. A portion of the funds Better World Books raises from selling materials is used to support literacy, libraries and education worldwide.
Among the most unusual items Friends President Allen Hale remembers, Covella said, is a collection of artist Jon Holladay prints that sold for $20-100 each. "We also get some miscellaneous donations that can be a bit unusual that don’t make it to the sale, like candlesticks and even a quilt," Covella said.
For more information, call 563-344-4177 or email hcovella@bettendorf.org.
