The Booker Bear Reading Challenge asks first-grade students in Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley to read 10 books in a month. Those who complete the challenge are treated to a pizza party at Bettendorf Library, where they are recognized and presented with a Booker Bear stuffed animal and a certificate of achievement. Bettendorf students celebrated on Feb. 23. The challenge is sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union and supported by the Bettendorf Library Foundation.

