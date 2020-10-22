Branstad, Reynolds stump for Trump, Ernst, in Bettendorf

He praised Reynolds, his successor and lieutenant governor, for her handling of the pandemic "for getting kids back to school and back in the classrooms where they need to be, and getting Iowans back to work and getting our life back to normal."

Iowa surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 cases last week and is on pace for a record number of new cases in October. Reynolds has been criticized for ignoring guidance and recommendations from federal health officials and the White House coronavirus task force, including her refusal to issue a statewide mask mandate and easing quarantine guidance in her push to return teachers and students to the classroom."

Reynolds, too, has encouraged Iowans to attend Trump's Wednesday rally in Des Moines, despite the task force declaring Des Moines a "yellow zone" for community spread of the virus, where gathering should be limited to 25 people or fewer.

"You know, I think we need to move on with our life," Reynolds told reporters before the dinner. "We need to do it safely and responsibly. We've seen the positivity rate continue to go down in Polk County. ... I think that it's fine that the president is coming in. We're in an election. You have to get out. We have to continue to lead the state."