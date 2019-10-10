Two roads near Princeton are currently closed for crews to replace a rural county bridge, Scott County Secondary Roads Department announced.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The county said 247th Avenue and 252nd Avenue at the intersections with 250th Street closed last week. The project could last 50 working days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.