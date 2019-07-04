Garage sale supports
mission work in Haiti
It will be “Christmas in July” as one of Bettendorf’s biggest garage sales returns July 11-13 at St. John Vianney Church.
The annual garage sale, held at the 4097 18th St. church property, supports ongoing mission work at the church’s twin parish in Jean Denis, Haiti. A wide variety of quality housewares, furniture, holiday items, sporting goods, children’s items and clothing will be available.
Sale hours will be: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 11; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, July 12; and 8-11 a.m., Saturday, July 13.
PVHS class of 1974
plans 45th reunion
The Pleasant Valley High School Class of 1974 will gather on Saturday, August 10, to celebrate its 45th reunion.
The day begins with a tour of the high school at 10 a.m., followed by time in the afternoon to visit friends, family and old haunts. The reunion will begin at 5:30 p.m. at The Tree House in Bettendorf.
For more information, visit Pleasant Valley IA Class of 74 News and Reunions on Facebook or call 563-650-4270.
