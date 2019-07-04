{{featured_button_text}}

Garage sale supports 

mission work in Haiti

It will be “Christmas in July” as one of Bettendorf’s biggest garage sales returns July 11-13 at St. John Vianney Church.

The annual garage sale, held at the 4097 18th St. church property, supports ongoing mission work at the church’s twin parish in Jean Denis, Haiti. A wide variety of quality housewares, furniture, holiday items, sporting goods, children’s items and clothing will be available. 

Sale hours will be: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 11; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, July 12; and 8-11 a.m., Saturday, July 13.

 

PVHS class of 1974

plans 45th reunion

The Pleasant Valley High School Class of 1974 will gather on Saturday, August 10, to celebrate its 45th reunion.

The day begins with a tour of the high school at 10 a.m., followed by time in the afternoon to visit friends, family and old haunts. The reunion will begin at 5:30 p.m. at The Tree House in Bettendorf. 

For more information, visit Pleasant Valley IA Class of 74 News and Reunions on Facebook or call 563-650-4270.

 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments