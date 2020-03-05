Family Museum holds
night at Q-C Storm
Help support the Family Museum's new Luckey Climber while cheering on the Quad-City Storm hockey team.
Hockey fans are invited to help the museum by attending the Storm's match against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday, March 7. The game begins at 7:10 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Participants can enjoy Superhero Night as they watch the Storm play in Marvel-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off live following the game. The first 1,000 fans through the doors also will receive a bobblehead.
Three dollars of every $15 ticket and $6 of every $20 ticket sold through the fundraiser website link will support completion of the Family Museum's new Luckey Climber feature. The fundraiser seats are located in Club 109 and have access to a private bar.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit shop-quadcitystorm-com.3dcartstores.com/Marvel-Super-Hero-Night--City-of-Bettendorf-Section-109_p_83.html.
Artists sought for
Congressional contest
U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, has announced that high school students in Iowa's Second Congressional District may now submit their original artwork for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
The annual competition is hosted by the U.S. House of Representatives to recognize talented young artists from across the nation. The winning student from each district is invited to Washington, D.C. for a reception held in their honor and will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
The winner again will be chosen by the public through an online vote. The artist of the winning piece will receive two round trip tickets to Washington, D.C. to attend the reception and unveiling of the artwork in the Capitol (all other expenses must be covered by the winner).
All entries must be received no later than 5 p.m., Friday, April 3. For details on submitting art work, visit loebsack.house.gov/uploadedfiles/art_contest_submission_list_2020.pdf. For more information, students or teachers should contact Rob Sueppel at 319-351-0789 or by email at Robert.Sueppel@mail.house.gov.