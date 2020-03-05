The annual competition is hosted by the U.S. House of Representatives to recognize talented young artists from across the nation. The winning student from each district is invited to Washington, D.C. for a reception held in their honor and will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

The winner again will be chosen by the public through an online vote. The artist of the winning piece will receive two round trip tickets to Washington, D.C. to attend the reception and unveiling of the artwork in the Capitol (all other expenses must be covered by the winner).

All entries must be received no later than 5 p.m., Friday, April 3. For details on submitting art work, visit loebsack.house.gov/uploadedfiles/art_contest_submission_list_2020.pdf. For more information, students or teachers should contact Rob Sueppel at 319-351-0789 or by email at Robert.Sueppel@mail.house.gov.

