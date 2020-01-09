Christmas tree
collection wraps up
The City of Bettendorf will continue its Christmas tree collection through Friday, Jan. 10.
All ornaments, plastic wrap and tree stands must be removed. No sticker is required.
Trees should be left at the regular collection site by 7 a.m. For more information, call 563-344-4088.
Monday Movie Night
begins Jan. 13
The Bettendorf Public Library will celebrate storytelling through the art of film with a new Monday Movie of the Month series.
Beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, film lovers are invited to the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf to view a film. Future showings will be on the second Monday of each month through June. Showings will be free and do not require registration.
The movie series will explore several tried-and-true film genres through pairings of classic and modern films. To learn each month's title visit the library's calendar at bettendorflibrary.com.
Creation Studio offers
hands-on exploring
In 2020, the Bettendorf Public Library will again host open Creation Studio drop-in times to challenge and inspire visitors.
The drop-ins will be held on three different Mondays in January from 3-5 p.m. and will offer participants a chance to experiment, play and create with art and science materials without expense or clean-up. Drop-ins are open to all ages and free.
The January dates include:
Jan. 13: Balloon Animals
Jan. 20: Strawbees
Jan. 27: Super Bowl Prep
Participants can drop in anytime during the event to create a unique piece that typically can be finished in 15 minutes or less. For more information, visit bettendorflibrary.com.