Christmas tree

collection wraps up

The City of Bettendorf will continue its Christmas tree collection through Friday, Jan. 10.

All ornaments, plastic wrap and tree stands must be removed. No sticker is required.

Trees should be left at the regular collection site by 7 a.m. For more information, call 563-344-4088.

Monday Movie Night

begins Jan. 13

The Bettendorf Public Library will celebrate storytelling through the art of film with a new Monday Movie of the Month series.

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, film lovers are invited to the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf to view a film. Future showings will be on the second Monday of each month through June. Showings will be free and do not require registration.

The movie series will explore several tried-and-true film genres through pairings of classic and modern films. To learn each month's title visit the library's calendar at bettendorflibrary.com.

Creation Studio offers

hands-on exploring