Iowa American offers
environmental grants
Iowa American Water now is accepting applications for the 2020 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies.
The program supports diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, streamside buffer restoration projects, wellhead protection initiatives and hazardous waste collection efforts.
To qualify, proposed projects must be located in the Iowa utility's service area, which includes: Bettendorf, Blue Grass, Clinton, Davenport, Dixon, LeClaire, Panorama Park and Riverdale.
The project must be completed between May 1 and Nov. 30. It must be a new or innovative program for the community or be a significant expansion to an existing program. Grant awards will be judged on the program's innovation for the community, the partnership with other organizations and program sustainability.
For grant information and application forms, visit iowaamwater.com. Applications should be postmarked by Tuesday, March 31, and mailed to Lisa Reisen, Iowa American Water external affairs manager, 5201 Grand Ave., Davenport, IA 52807. Applications also can be emailed to Lisa.Reisen@amwater.com.
Moline Foundation
announces spring grants
The Moline Foundation, headquartered in Moline, has announced the deadline for Quad-City non-profits to apply for spring grants.
Any non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization in a seven-county region including Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Warren, Henderson and McDonough Counties in Illinois and Scott County in Iowa are eligible to apply.
All application materials are due to The Moline Foundation offices at 1601 River Drive, Suite 210, Moline, by 4 p.m. Friday, April 17, or must be postmarked by or on Friday, April 17. Emails or faxes will not be accepted.
One printed copy of the grant request must be submitted with the following information: contact information for the lead grants person and the organization's name and address; contact information for each of the organization's board members; specific purpose and use of the funds requested, including a project budget; income and expense statement and balance sheet; and a copy of IRS 501-c-3 determination letter.
For more information, contact Claudia Meenan, director of Donor Services and Operations, at 309-736-3800, cmeenan@molinefoundation.org or molinefoundation.org.
Learn about 2020 Census
at the LeClaire library
The LeClaire Community Library will help residents understand the importance of the 2020 Census with a presentation at noon, Monday, March 16, at the library, located at 323 Wisconsin St.
A representative of the U.S. Census Bureau will be available to answer questions.
Participants can bring a lunch and learn about the 2020 Census. Childcare, coffee and cookies will be provided for this free event.