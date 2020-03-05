Moline Foundation

announces spring grants

The Moline Foundation, headquartered in Moline, has announced the deadline for Quad-City non-profits to apply for spring grants.

Any non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization in a seven-county region including Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Warren, Henderson and McDonough Counties in Illinois and Scott County in Iowa are eligible to apply.

All application materials are due to The Moline Foundation offices at 1601 River Drive, Suite 210, Moline, by 4 p.m. Friday, April 17, or must be postmarked by or on Friday, April 17. Emails or faxes will not be accepted.

One printed copy of the grant request must be submitted with the following information: contact information for the lead grants person and the organization's name and address; contact information for each of the organization's board members; specific purpose and use of the funds requested, including a project budget; income and expense statement and balance sheet; and a copy of IRS 501-c-3 determination letter.

For more information, contact Claudia Meenan, director of Donor Services and Operations, at 309-736-3800, cmeenan@molinefoundation.org or molinefoundation.org.

