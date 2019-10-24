Life Fitness Center
to show holiday movies
Holiday movies will be shown at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
There also will be themed activities offered from 5:00-5:45 p.m. and cash concessions. Movies will begin at 5:45 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
The next movie will be:
Saturday, Dec. 14: The Grinch
For more information, call the Life Fitness Center at 563-344-4119. Admission is $4, $2 for center members.
River Action barrels
help retain the rain
River Action is selling 60-gallon rain barrels as part of its Retain the Rain campaign.
The effort helps raise awareness about storm water runoff and its damaging effects, and provides residents with ways to reduce storm water runoff from their property.
Barrels are $75 and include a galvanized diverter to connect with a downspout, a spigot to connect to a garden hose, and an overflow spigot are included. Barrels can be bought and picked up at River Action's office at 822 East River Drive, Davenport.
Rain Barrels reduce the amount of storm water entering the storm sewers and decrease water consumption from municipal supplies. Collected rainwater can be used to irrigate lawns and gardens, water landscaping, and wash cars.
For more information, call 563-322 2969 or visit www.riveraction.org/storefront.
