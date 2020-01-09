People's Law School

comes to the library

The Bettendorf Public Library and the State Library of Iowa are partnering with the Iowa State Bar Association, or ISBA, to bring the ISBA People's Law School to the community.

The library will host three sessions beginning with one at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14. In addition to the January session, the ISBA People's Law School also will be held on Tuesdays, Feb. 18 and March 17.

No registration is required for these free events.

The ISBA People's Law School is designed to allow members of the public to find answers to life's legal questions. Speakers will present information on a variety of legal topics and answer general questions. The topics covered will focus on a range of issues impacting Iowans including the basics of wills and revocable trusts; buying and selling a home, mortgages, and foreclosure; establishing guardianship and conservatorship; modifying divorce decrees; and more. For more information, call 563-344-4179.

Enjoy culinary treats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

at Taste of LeClaire

Visitors can learn about all the culinary delights of LeClaire during the Taste of LeClaire.