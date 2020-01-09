People's Law School
comes to the library
The Bettendorf Public Library and the State Library of Iowa are partnering with the Iowa State Bar Association, or ISBA, to bring the ISBA People's Law School to the community.
The library will host three sessions beginning with one at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14. In addition to the January session, the ISBA People's Law School also will be held on Tuesdays, Feb. 18 and March 17.
No registration is required for these free events.
The ISBA People's Law School is designed to allow members of the public to find answers to life's legal questions. Speakers will present information on a variety of legal topics and answer general questions. The topics covered will focus on a range of issues impacting Iowans including the basics of wills and revocable trusts; buying and selling a home, mortgages, and foreclosure; establishing guardianship and conservatorship; modifying divorce decrees; and more. For more information, call 563-344-4179.
Enjoy culinary treats
You have free articles remaining.
at Taste of LeClaire
Visitors can learn about all the culinary delights of LeClaire during the Taste of LeClaire.
The event will be from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, with participants receiving free food and/or beverage samples from more than 15 shops, restaurants and bars. For more information, go to visitleclaire.com.
LeClaire Civic Club
to host trivia night
The LeClaire Civic Club will host a trivia night to benefit Friends of the LeClaire Community Library on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the club, located at 127 S. Cody Road.
Participants can purchase light refreshments at the club or bring food and drinks. Beer and wine will be allowed.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. with play beginning at 7 p.m.
For more information or to book a table, call Debbie at 563-349-4403 or email smith5grand@gmail.com.