The program will be hosted at the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. U.S. Census Bureau officials will be on hand to answer any questions about the Census including how to complete a job application.

Chamber announces

2020 awards dinner

The LeClaire Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Awards Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Davenport Country Club, 25500 Valley Drive, Pleasant Valley.

The evening will begin with a cash bar and silent auction at 5:30 p.m., with awards at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and a live auction at 8 p.m. There also will be music by Lewis Knudsen throughout the evening.

Tickets are $40. For more information or reservations (due Friday, Jan. 17), call First Central State Bank at 563-289-2265, email dmulvania@firstcentralsb.com or visit LeClaireChamber.com.

Enjoy culinary treats

at Taste of LeClaire

Visitors can learn about all the culinary delights of LeClaire during the Taste of LeClaire.