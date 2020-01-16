People's Law School
comes to the library
The Bettendorf Public Library and the State Library of Iowa are partnering with the Iowa State Bar Association, or ISBA, to bring the ISBA People's Law School to the community.
The next sessions will be at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 and March 17.
Future topics covered will focus on a range of issues impacting Iowans including elder law, employment law and information on limited scope and self-representation.
No registration is required for these free events.
The ISBA People's Law School is designed to allow members of the public to find answers to life's legal questions. Speakers will present information on a variety of legal topics and answer general questions. For more information, call 563-344-4179.
Forum highlights 2020
Census information
On Saturday, Jan. 18, beginning at 10 a.m. the Bettendorf Public Library will host an informational presentation about the 2020 Census with the U.S. Census Bureau.
Topics will include the importance of a complete count, how Census data is used and available job opportunities.
The program will be hosted at the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. U.S. Census Bureau officials will be on hand to answer any questions about the Census including how to complete a job application.
Chamber announces
2020 awards dinner
The LeClaire Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Awards Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Davenport Country Club, 25500 Valley Drive, Pleasant Valley.
The evening will begin with a cash bar and silent auction at 5:30 p.m., with awards at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and a live auction at 8 p.m. There also will be music by Lewis Knudsen throughout the evening.
Tickets are $40. For more information or reservations (due Friday, Jan. 17), call First Central State Bank at 563-289-2265, email dmulvania@firstcentralsb.com or visit LeClaireChamber.com.
Enjoy culinary treats
at Taste of LeClaire
Visitors can learn about all the culinary delights of LeClaire during the Taste of LeClaire.
The event will be from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, with participants receiving free food and/or beverage samples from more than 15 shops, restaurants and bars. For more information, go to visitleclaire.com.
LeClaire Civic Club
to host trivia night
The LeClaire Civic Club will host a trivia night to benefit Friends of the LeClaire Community Library on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the club, located at 127 S. Cody Road.
Participants can purchase light refreshments at the club or bring food and drinks. Beer and wine will be allowed.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. with play beginning at 7 p.m.
For more information or to book a table, call Debbie at 563-349-4403 or email smith5grand@gmail.com.