Stem Festival planned

at QC Waterfront

The Quad-Cities Stem Festival will be 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in downtown Bettendorf.

The annual event will feature interactive booths and activities that involve STEM career fields. Activities will be appropriate for children K-8th grade and families. Free.

K&K Hardware hosting

blood drive Oct. 31

K&K Hardware, Bettendorf, will host a blood drive with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31.

The blood center's donor bus will be at the store at 1818 Grant St.

Participants are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes while donating and presenting donors will receive a voucher for a state-themed donor T-shirt. To schedule an appointment, visit bloodcenterimpact.org.

