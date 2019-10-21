Stem Festival planned
at QC Waterfront
The Quad-Cities Stem Festival will be 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in downtown Bettendorf.
The annual event will feature interactive booths and activities that involve STEM career fields. Activities will be appropriate for children K-8th grade and families. Free.
K&K Hardware hosting
You have free articles remaining.
blood drive Oct. 31
K&K Hardware, Bettendorf, will host a blood drive with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31.
The blood center's donor bus will be at the store at 1818 Grant St.
Participants are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes while donating and presenting donors will receive a voucher for a state-themed donor T-shirt. To schedule an appointment, visit bloodcenterimpact.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.