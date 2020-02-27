Buffalo Bill Museum celebrates legend's birthday
Buffalo Bill Museum celebrates legend's birthday

The Buffalo Bill Museum, LeClaire, toasted its native son William "Buffalo Bill" Cody with a birthday party Sunday, Feb. 23. 

The annual event celebrates the American legend's birth on Feb. 26, 1846. Party guests were invited to have their hand at buffalo chip throwing and other activities. The museum's many exhibits, including the Lone Star and a newly recreated 1920's one-room schoolhouse exhibit, also were available for viewing. 

Born and raised on a Scott County farm near LeClaire, William Cody's family relocated to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, when he was a child. When he was 10, his father was killed. As a teenager, William Cody became a Pony Express Rider to support his family. At 21, he went on to be a scout for the U.S. Army during the Civil War. 

He earned the name Buffalo Bill when he proved his marksmanship in a contest with Billy Comstock, a renown scout and guide. Wanting to show the world what the western way of life was like, Cody began his Wild West shows in the early 1880s. He toured America and Europe for 20 years.

Here are some scenes from the museum's Buffalo Bill Birthday party: 

