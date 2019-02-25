For the first time, a buffalo, er, byproduct was part of the annual Buffalo Bill’s birthday celebration at the Buffalo Bill Museum, 199 N Front St., LeClaire.
The celebration observing the birthday of William “Buffalo Bill” Cody was held Sunday, Feb. 24.
The buffalo-chip throwing contest was held at 1 p.m., with trophies awarded in different divisions.
Beth Peters, with the museum, came up with the idea and contacted a local buffalo farmer. He couldn’t provide the chips, which are sticking to the ground because of the cold, severe weather.
So she ordered real chips – “made from real bovine poo” – that were provided to contestants, who vied for trophies in competition that centers on accuracy, not distance.
Many party attendees are first-time museum visitors who are pleasantly surprised by being able to board the Lone Star, a wooden hulled steam-powered paddle wheel.
“A lot of the kids have never heard of Buffalo Bill,” Peters said.
Cody is popular in Europe, she said, adding many European visitors traveling in the United States recognize Cody’s name and are familiar with his story.
Cody was born Feb. 26, 1846, in Scott County, Iowa. He was a Pony Express rider and a Civil War hero before he starred in his own Wild West Show. “He was a superstar,” Peters said.
Native American artifacts and other exhibits include 1900s women’s fashion, life on the Mississippi River, riverboat pilots, and a 1920s one-room schoolhouse exhibit.
Bear Tooth Billy, dressed in character, shows an 1800s era revolver to Alexandria Post, 16, of Davenport at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Bear Tooth Billy shows off an antique rifle similar to one Buffalo Bill would have used during a celebration of his birthday in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
The Acoustic Friends, Dave Huntsberger, left, Mary Anna Parris and Rita Shank of LeClaire perform together at the Buffalo Bill Museum to celebrate his birthday in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Kisha Smith of Davenport throws a buffalo chip at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire during a celebration of his birthday, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Buffalo chips are seen used for a buffalo chip toss contest at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Ethan Coffman, 6, of Leclaire holds a trophy after winning the kids buffalo chip toss contest while celebrating Buffalo Bill's birthday in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
A statue of buffalo bill is seen at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
A selection of rifles from Buffalo Bill's time are seen on display at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Bear Tooth Billy holds a Buffalo Bill era revolver at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
A number of Buffalo Bill publications are seen on display at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Antique carpentry tools are seen on display at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Antique medicines and advertisements are seen on display at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
A homemaking exhibit is seen at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Acoustic Friends members Mary Anna Parris, left, and Rita Shank perform together at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Buffalo chips are seen on the ground after a buffalo chip toss contest at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
