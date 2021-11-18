Buhr claims two top-five finishes at state

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — In her final high school swimming competition for Pleasant Valley High School, Taylor Buhr earned three state medals.
After swimming the breaststroke leg on PV's sixth-place medley relay, Buhr had a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke and a fifth-place swim in the 200 individual medley Saturday afternoon at the state meet held inside the Marshalltown Community Y.
"The biggest thing I'm going to remember from this meet is all the memories we got to make and getting a chance to be with all the girls one last time before we go our separate ways," Buhr said.
Waukee, which won one relay and finished second in two others, claimed the state championship with 357 points.
Bettendorf was ninth with 85 points. Pleasant Valley took 13th (67).
Buhr, a South Dakota signee, swam a season-best time of 1 minute, 4.30 seconds in the 100 breaststroke finals.
"The last 25 (yards) of that race, knowing it was my last swim, there was definitely a lot behind that race," Buhr said.
Buhr recorded a time of 2:08.59 in the 200 IM.
"I haven't been in that 2:08 range in a while, so it was definitely exciting to be back there," she said.
Bettendorf sophomore Mary Selden placed fifth in the 200 free (1:55.57) and anchored the Bulldogs' fifth-place 400 free relay in 3:35.84. She was joined by Alyssa Witt, Riley Wehr and Abby Selden.