Bulldogs' Bunn claims four state golds, again

Bunn joins Iowa City West's Mark Mark McGlaughlin and Aidan Keen as the only swimmers to win four titles in back-to-back state meets.

He closed his career with nine state championships, trailing only Ian Renner-Arjes (1996-99) for the most in school and Quad-Cities history.

Bunn said he has just heard stories about Renner-Arjes’ dominance and intimidating presence. “I’ve never talked to Ian, but I would like to at some point,” he said. “I feel like that would be fun. I’ve heard he could throw it down in the pool.”

Iowa City West claimed its third state championship, first since 2015, with 262.5 points. Ankeny was runner-up with 236 and Waukee took third with 231. Bettendorf, which was projected to finish second, scored 219 points — more than anticipated — but finished fourth.

“It would sure be nice to get a trophy,” senior sprinter Sam Mitvalsky said, “but unfortunately that’s not how it works. To bring eight guys and score that much, I’m proud of what we did.”

The Bulldogs were seeded first in four events. They backed it up in each instance.