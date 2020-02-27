Bulldogs' Bunn claims four state golds, again

IOWA CITY — Charlie Bunn touched the wall, glanced at the scoreboard, looked at his teammates on the deck and then pounded his fist into the water in celebration.
Often described as laid-back and reserved, the Bettendorf senior stalwart had no difficulty displaying his emotions at the Iowa state swim meet on Saturday, Feb. 15.
“State records will do that,” Bunn said.
Bunn became the second most accomplished swimmer in program history, winning four state championships for the second straight year at the University of Iowa Campus Recreation & Wellness Center.
The Missouri recruit repeated as state champion in the 50 and 100 freestyles. He also anchored the Bulldogs to titles in the 200 and 400 freestyles relays for a second straight February.
That wasn’t all.
He left with automatic All-American status in all four of his events, broke the state meet record in the 50 free (20.18 seconds) and guided the Bulldogs to a state record in the 400 free relay in 3 minutes, 2.38 seconds.
“Absolutely crazy,” Bettendorf coach Mike Ahrens said. “I remember him as a little kid when his older brothers swam for me and he was the little towhead kid walking around and now he’s the second most decorated swimmer (at Bettendorf).
Bunn joins Iowa City West's Mark Mark McGlaughlin and Aidan Keen as the only swimmers to win four titles in back-to-back state meets.
He closed his career with nine state championships, trailing only Ian Renner-Arjes (1996-99) for the most in school and Quad-Cities history.
Bunn said he has just heard stories about Renner-Arjes’ dominance and intimidating presence. “I’ve never talked to Ian, but I would like to at some point,” he said. “I feel like that would be fun. I’ve heard he could throw it down in the pool.”
Iowa City West claimed its third state championship, first since 2015, with 262.5 points. Ankeny was runner-up with 236 and Waukee took third with 231. Bettendorf, which was projected to finish second, scored 219 points — more than anticipated — but finished fourth.
“It would sure be nice to get a trophy,” senior sprinter Sam Mitvalsky said, “but unfortunately that’s not how it works. To bring eight guys and score that much, I’m proud of what we did.”
The Bulldogs were seeded first in four events. They backed it up in each instance.
Bunn’s time of 20.18 in the 50 free broke the previous record of 20.29 by Iowa City West’s Will Scott. Then about 30 minutes later, he cruised to a title in the 100 free in 44.41. Mitvalsky was second in 45.69.
In the 200 free relay, Mitvalsky, his little brother, Noah, Alex Stone and Bunn teamed for a win in a school-record time of 1:23.18.
“This is more than I could imagine,” Mitvalsky said. “It is a best way to end a season. I feel really accomplished. I worked hard and felt like I got a good payoff.”
Mitvalsky credits his leap to taking the sport more seriously in the past year.
“I was worried about us not doing nearly as well at state or districts after our seniors left last year,” he said. “I felt like I had to step up. I started taking practices more seriously and bettered myself mentally and physically.”
Pleasant Valley placed 10th with 76.5 points. Despite no individual top-10 finishes, the Spartans placed eighth in the 400 free relay, ninth in the 200 free relay and ninth in the 200 medley relay.