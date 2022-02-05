Bulldogs claim district swim title

School records were dropping throughout the Iowa district swim meet last Saturday at Davenport Central High School.

Pleasant Valley set five new marks and Bettendorf had one.

Bettendorf claimed the eight-team meet with 467.5 points, followed by PV (429) and Central (298.5). Bettendorf qualified for the state meet in all 11 events and PV is represented in 10.

The Bulldogs’ Alex Stone, an Indiana signee, was the only swimmer to win a maximum four events.

Stone, defending state champion in the 50 and 100 freestyles, captured the 200 free in 1:39.31 and the 100 free in 45.28. He also anchored the Bulldogs’ victorious 200 and 400 free relays.

"Those guys out there know that I'm going to be swimming these events, they want to take me down and want to get first," Stone said. "It is extra motivation that I've got to be on top of my game if I want to beat them.

"We've got a lot of momentum. We need to take that, tweak a few things we did wrong today and get ready for next weekend."

The state meet is Friday and Saturday at the University of Iowa's Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.

Bettendorf's two winning relays were comprised of four seniors — Max Wetteland, Carter Anderson, Noah Mitvalsky and Stone. They went 1:25.00 in the 200 free relay and 3:06.57 in the 400 free relay to conclude the meet.

The Bulldogs have been among the state's best in those two relays the past four to five years.

"Now it is a dogfight to get on those relays," Bulldogs coach Mike Ahrens said. "They know whoever the top four guys are, we should be top three at worst (at state). It has gotten our sprinters more confidence in the program."

Anderson broke Bettendorf all-time great Ian Renner-Arjes' mark in the 100 butterfly in 49.82 seconds. He also helped position the Bulldogs for victories in the freestyle relays.

"My goal for the last six years is seeing 50.29 (Renner-Arjes' time) on the board every day coming in and telling myself I was going to get it," Anderson said. "When I didn't get it last year, I was really disappointed and beat myself up over it. I almost lost my love for the sport, but I came back this season and loved it.

"You don't even know how happy I am to say I hold that."

Ahrens said Anderson's energy is infectious on the relay teams. Bettendorf chose to use him in all three relays as opposed two individual events and two relays.

"He's a catalyst," Ahrens remarked. "He's a little goofy but he revs up the guys. He's a big key for us."

Will Gorman was part of four school records for the Spartans — the 200 freestyle (1:42.26), 500 freestyle (winning time of 4:39.79), 200 free relay (1:26.03) and 400 free relay (3:10.14).

The 200 free relay of Bryan Carman, Ryan Vance, Owen Chiles and Gorman broke a 30-year-old school mark.

"If we keep the morale from what we did here at districts, we know we can improve at state," Gorman said. "Getting all these records with a half-taper, we're only going to get better and score more points with a full taper."

Chiles ran away with the 100 backstroke with a win in a school-record time of 50.22 seconds. It was his best time by more than two seconds.

"It was an amazing day for us," Chiles said. "We didn't get the (team) win, but we got a lot of best times. Coach said before the meet, if we go into districts with the same energy as jayvee MAC last week, it is going to be a good time, good meet. That's exactly what we did."

The Spartans' Parker Paulson won the 200 individual medley (1:53.82) and 100 breaststroke (59.05) while Central's Carter Sullivan took the 50 free (21.64).

Central, which qualified for state in five events, registered a school-record time of 1:28.18 in its third-place finish in the 200 free relay.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.