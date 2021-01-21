Bulldogs' Hill goes up a weight, garners signature win at home tournament

One man's setback is another man's opportunity.
With Bettendorf's Kane Schmidt done for the season at 220 pounds, it presented a chance for Bradley Hill to bump up, test the waters at the Midwest Shootout at Bettendorf High School and see what weight he fits best at for the rest of the season.
If this past Saturday was any indication, Hill can say goodbye to 195 and hello to 220.
Fueled by a pair of takedowns in the opening four minutes and the ability to fend off shots late, Hill earned himself a convincing 6-3 decision win over Waverly-Shell Rock's Luke Walker to claim first place and his first Midwest Shootout title.
"I feel a little undersized," Hill said. "Definitely have to keep my speed and keep my pace up."
Class 3A third-ranked Waukee, on the strength of three champions and seven runners-up, snared the team title over second-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock 256.5-248. Sixth-ranked Bettendorf finished in third with 204.5 points. Urbandale (115) and Camanche (90.5) rounded out the top-five.
"It's good competition," Bulldogs coach Dan Knight said. "It still feels good to get on the mat."
Bettendorf crowned three other first-time champions along with Hill. Dustin Bohren (126), Logan Adamson (160) and Griffin Liddle (285) also came out on top.
For Adamson and Liddle, it's extra special.
The teammates who are best friends experienced close calls two seasons ago at their home tournament. They made it to the finals, but Adamson fell by major decision and Liddle lost 3-2 to Andrew Snyder.
"We've both had stumps in the past," Liddle said. "We've seen each other go through ups and downs. It's just really happy to see us both win this tournament."
Neither left any doubt in potentially their final time grappling at home.
Adamson trailed 5-2 in the second period and suddenly was tied at five with Burlington's Trestin Sales after a reversal and Sales getting called for locked hands.
From that point on, Adamson dominated.
He wrapped up four takedowns, took Sales to his back twice and hit a nifty reversal to open the third for a 19-9 major decision triumph.
"The momentum started really quickly," Adamson said. "I knew that I had to pick up the pace, and he started breaking."
Liddle wrestled three matches and pinned all three opponents in a combined 2 minutes, 54 seconds. The Iowa football recruit wrestled for a total of 38 seconds en route to the finals, then against Waukee's Ben Reiland, he reversed him and pinned him in 2:16.
Of the defending state champion's 14 wins, over half of them have been by fall.
"I just wrestle and see how it plays out," Liddle said.
Hill finished sixth at state last year at 170 with 34 wins. While his body doesn't fill out like a typical wrestler at the second heaviest weight, it didn't matter.
He pinned his first two opponents on his path to facing Walker. After about 90 seconds of hand-fighting, Hill found an opening on the edge of the mat and took the Go-Hawks fifth-place finisher at state at 285 a season ago down for the 2-0 cushion.
Leading 3-0 to start the third, Hill notched the decisive takedown to go up 5-0. Even after Walker answered soon after to make it 5-3, Hill didn't let him in on another shot.
Next week, there's the potential for Hill to face Southeast Polk's Kalob Runyon, the No. 1 wrestler at 220. After that, the final decision will be made.
"It may end up being a good situation for him," Knight said.
Bohren dropped down to 126 and held off WSR's Carter Fecht 8-6 in the finals. After starting the year at 132, there is the possibility the junior stays at 126 the rest of the way.
That appears to be the thinking of his coach.
"We haven't talked, but I would think he'll probably stay down," he said. "For him, it's probably a better weight class. I would rather be on the bigger side of things if I can get down and wrestle well, and so far he's done that."