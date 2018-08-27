The Bettendorf football team showed its quick-strike offensive capabilities Friday, Aug. 24. The Bulldogs also proved they can methodically wear down a defense.
From a pair of long touchdown runs from Darien Porter and Carter Bell to an 18-play scoring drive on the opening possession of the game, Bettendorf overcame some sloppiness to upend rival Pleasant Valley 20-0 at TouVelle Stadium.
“The great thing about our offense is we’re so dynamic we can deliver the dagger in one or two plays or slowly drive it down the field and eat up almost a whole quarter,” Porter said. “We can set the tone of the game and set the pace of how we want it to go.”
PV was without three offensive linemen, including all-district performer Evan Kilstrom (injury). In fact, linebacker Max O’Brien, who was all over the field defensively, had to play offensive guard.
The Spartans averaged less than 3 yards per rush on 32 attempts and never moved the ball inside the Bulldogs’ 35-yard line.
“Obviously, Max (Slavens) didn’t have a lot of time to throw,” PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. “When you’re down three guys up front, it makes it tough going into this place against a defense that can pin their ears back.
“From an effort standpoint, I couldn’t be more proud of the guys. I thought we battled. Hopefully, we can get some guys healthy for next week.”
PV faces another tall task next Friday at state-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Bettendorf welcomes Iowa City West next week in a rematch from last year’s state semifinal.
“We had been waiting for this (PV) game for a long time since the schedule came out,” Bell said. “We got the job done, but now we’ve got to focus on next week. It’ll be a tough game.”
