Bulldogs' Stone picks up where Bunn left off, wins two state titles

Next to Stone in the 50 free was Muscatine’s Ryan Boeding. The two hit the turn at the same time, but then Stone began to pull away with about 10 yards left to edge his MAC foe 20.67-20.85.

Both will be considered for All-American slots.

“It’s pretty special. It could be my first individual All-American,” Stone said. “Knowing that I wanted to win, I had to pick it up.”

Boeding took a peek after the turn and saw his rival near him. The senior still dropped three-tenths of a second from his district time.

“I saw him start to take off,” he said. “I tried to put my head down and finish it off.”

Stone went out in 21.23 seconds in the opening 50 yards of the 100-yard freestyle and held off a late charge of Iowa City High’s Isaac Weigel to triumph in 45.17 seconds.

“He’s analytical and he knows what he needs to be out in,” Ahrens said. “He was ticked off that he finished like that.”

Bettendorf's winning streaks in the two freestyle relays were dashed in the span of 51 minutes.