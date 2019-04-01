Bettendorf Business Network will hold a Lunch and Learn, "Social Media & Branding Secrets" on Wednesday, April 17, at Isle Casino Hotel, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf.
The program begins at noon. The event is free for members, and $10 for non-members. Lunch is available for $11.50.
To make a reservation, email Terri at bettendorfbusinessnetwork@gmail.com.
Bettendorf Connect
The group will hold its monthly Bettendorf Connect event from 5-7 p.m., Thursday April 25.
Frymoyer Stone Fabrication and Supply, 205 South 35th Street, Bettendorf, will host.
For more information, call 563-424-1418.
