Stone is a durable, affordable product, says Forrest Frymoyer, CEO of Frymoyer Stone Fabrication & Supply.

Bettendorf Business Network will hold a Lunch and Learn, "Social Media & Branding Secrets" on Wednesday, April 17, at Isle Casino Hotel, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf.

The program begins at noon. The event is free for members, and $10 for non-members. Lunch is available for $11.50.

To make a reservation, email Terri at bettendorfbusinessnetwork@gmail.com.

Bettendorf Connect

The group will hold its monthly Bettendorf Connect event from 5-7 p.m., Thursday April 25.

Frymoyer Stone Fabrication and Supply, 205 South 35th Street, Bettendorf, will host.

For more information, call 563-424-1418.

