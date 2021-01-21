Business meets expanded needs of remote workers

“Custom framing, along with art from the gallery walls, has been off the charts since the shutdowns started occurring,” he said.

While “it was a very tough time with commercial sales with so many businesses closed, the uptick in retail/home office sales helped to offset some of that decline,” he said. “We’ve been very fortunate to be able to stay open the entire time.”

Purchases were up for office products like inks, toners, paper, chairs, computer desks, home printers, and sit-to-stand desks.

With health studies showing the detrimental effects of sitting too much, Hershberger said the sit-to-stand desks were a popular item in 2020, and he expects that trend to continue. Several models are available, ranging from Ergotron, the world-wide leader, to Alera, a popular model with a lower price point, he said. Customers can browse the array of options they can purchase through Bettendorf Office Products at www.biggestbook.com.

Business continues to be brisk in the area of janitorial and sanitation supplies, now a necessity for home office workers as well as commercial customers.