Bye-bye bridge: Old I-74 bridge structures are disappearing

The possibility of blowing up the old I-74 bridge is not off the table.

When a demolition contract for the twin spans over the river is awarded later this year, Iowa DOT officials said, it will be up to the winning bidder to decide how to tear down and dispose of thousands of tons of concrete and steel.

"Implosion is a possible method, however, the use of explosives in environmentally sensitive areas may be limited," said Danielle Alvarez, project manager for the Iowa DOT. "We will know more about the method after the DOT has reviewed the selected contractor’s plan."

Meanwhile, other contracted work either is finished or underway, including millions in demolition of portions of the old super structure, which is everything above the ground, and its land-based support structures.

Some of the demo work is out of sight of motorists, including the area between the Mississippi riverfront in Moline and River Drive. A large area just east of the city water plant is seeing daylight for the first time in at least 80 years as portions of the old westbound span have been removed.