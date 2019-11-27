Cambria Hotel works to introduce its brand to Q-C

The new Cambria Hotel stands tall amid the growing Bettendorf commercial district on Middle Road just off Interstate 80.
Open since July, the hotel is in a prime location to serve the weekend leisure market with its proximity to the TBK Sports Complex, as well as weekday corporate clientele, said General Manager Ashlei Shepherd.
“Just being out in this location is what sets us apart,” Shepherd said. “We are in walking distance to restaurants not even open yet,” including a new microbrewery under construction across the road.
Showing a commitment to its neighbors, the hotel displays brochures about nearby restaurants and shops prominently in its spacious and trend-setting lobby. The Cambria also has an upscale restaurant that offers breakfast and dinner.
The hotel serves as the “concierge” to the nearby sports complex, answering questions about their offerings and contact information.
“We work very closely with the complex,” she said.
What also sets the hotel apart, she adds, is its customer service.
“I like to pride myself on the team that we have here that provides superior customer service,” she said.
The Bettendorf hotel is the first Cambria in Iowa and the first in the Midwest located in a more rural location. Its location just off I-80 is a big advantage, she said.
Just as important is getting the Quad-Cities community to come out to see what the Cambria has to offer.
“Making sure the community knows we’re here, what we offer, and getting them out here to see the place is huge,” she said.
Hosting local events looms large on that agenda. On Nov. 7, just before Veterans Day, the hotel had a Hometown Heroes event that honored veterans, first responders, “anybody who is a hero who saves lives and takes care of the general public,” she said.
Coming up on Sunday, Dec. 15, is a Holiday Shopping Event from noon to 4 p.m. featuring Quad-City area vendors offering everything from jewelry and makeup to holiday décor. Some boutique stores will be there as well. There is no admission fee for the event, which is open to the general public. Complimentary hot chocolate and coffee will be served.
Shepherd, a native of Mason City, Illinois, has been in the hospitality business since graduating from Eastern Illinois University in 2009. She joined the Frontier Hospitality Group, which owns the Cambria as well as a number of other properties in the Quad-Cities, in 2018.
She notes that there is a lot to like in the Cambria’s amenities for both the business traveler and the family with children. The rooms have comfortable work areas with ergonomic chairs and cordless phones. There is a full-service bar and a bank of flat-screen televisions in the lobby. For outdoor conversation, an attractive patio with a firepit provides a cozy spot to congregate. Indoors, a pool and fitness center are available.
Worth noting are the spa bathrooms featuring rainfall shower heads and Bluetooth capability built right into the mirrors.
“So you’re able to link your phone to the mirror, have a phone conversation or listen to music,” she said.
The hotel has 112 guest rooms. Five suites offer full-window views of the surrounding countryside and the burgeoning development scene in north Bettendorf. All local art is featured on the walls of the lobby area and in the rooms.
Shepherd invites Quad-Citians who have family coming to town for the holidays and are looking for accommodations to give the Cambria a call.
“We’d love to accommodate you,” she said.
