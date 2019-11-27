Cambria Hotel works to introduce its brand to Q-C

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just as important is getting the Quad-Cities community to come out to see what the Cambria has to offer.

“Making sure the community knows we’re here, what we offer, and getting them out here to see the place is huge,” she said.

Hosting local events looms large on that agenda. On Nov. 7, just before Veterans Day, the hotel had a Hometown Heroes event that honored veterans, first responders, “anybody who is a hero who saves lives and takes care of the general public,” she said.

Coming up on Sunday, Dec. 15, is a Holiday Shopping Event from noon to 4 p.m. featuring Quad-City area vendors offering everything from jewelry and makeup to holiday décor. Some boutique stores will be there as well. There is no admission fee for the event, which is open to the general public. Complimentary hot chocolate and coffee will be served.

Shepherd, a native of Mason City, Illinois, has been in the hospitality business since graduating from Eastern Illinois University in 2009. She joined the Frontier Hospitality Group, which owns the Cambria as well as a number of other properties in the Quad-Cities, in 2018.