Carius will spend one more year at college level

He then transferred to D-III Monmouth College, where his father Brant and grandfather Al had played. He became a superstar there, scoring 62 points in one game, averaging 25.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game as a junior and earning All-American honors. He posted similar numbers in the first six games the following season before being sidelined by a back injury.

He then took advantage of the NCAA’s graduate transfer rule and enrolled at Western Illinois. Although the Leathernecks only went 7-15 in coach Rob Jeter's debut season, which was somewhat abbreviated by the virus, Carius enjoyed the campaign as much as any he has played at the college level.

"I knew that they were going to be a fun group coming into it but just throughout the year it just showed how good of a fit it was for me," Carius said. "The team was great. It was a great group of guys to play with."

The 6-foot-7 forward was the Leathernecks’ leader and top offensive weapon almost from the very beginning, but he started fairly slow, scoring 10 points with five rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots in an opening 99-58 loss to Iowa.

But as the season progressed, he gained more of a feel for the D-I level.