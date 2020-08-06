Celebrate Suffrage with the Bettendorf Public Library

The Bettendorf Public Library would like to invite the community to join us in commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. The Library is celebrating this important anniversary by offering several educational programs online.

On Saturday, August 22, from 10-11:30 a.m., we are hosting a virtual book discussion of "Why They Marched: Untold Stories of the Women Who Fought for the Right to Vote," by Susan Ware. Looking beyond the national leaders of the suffrage movement, Ware focuses on the stories of unsung women fighting for the right to vote, revealing a history that is more broad and diverse. Dr. Jane Simonsen, professor of history at Augustana College, will lead the discussion. A limited number of books for this discussion are available at the Information Desk or by calling 563-344-4179.

On Wednesday, August 26, from 7-8 p.m., the Library will host a virtual performance by Laura Keyes, of Historic Voices, titled “A Lecture by Mrs. Stanton.” Keyes is a noted historical presenter who has been portraying women from history since 2008. Her interpretations are rooted in extensive research and feature attention to accuracy in every detail. Her portrayal of eminent suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton is sure to be illuminating and entertaining.