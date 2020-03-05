Census 2020: Bettendorf Counts

Once a decade, America comes together to participate in the decennial census. Census figures provide the basis for reapportioning Congressional seats, redistricting, and distributing billions of dollars in federal funding to support states, counties, and our community's vital programs.

The decennial census directly influences how more than $675 billion from 100+ federal programs are distributed to states and localities. This impacts funding to Medicaid, school lunch programs, community development grants, road and school construction, medical services, business locations, your local libraries and much more.

At the Bettendorf Public Library, we are striving to provide information and opportunities for the citizens of Bettendorf to learn more about this important civic process. On Monday, March 23 from 10-11 a.m. the library will host an informational session about the 2020 Census with presenters from the U.S. Census Bureau.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In this session, participants will learn more about the census, the importance of a complete count, and how to complete the census safely and securely. The presentation lasts for about 45 minutes, with a 15-minute question & answer session with Census Bureau representatives to follow.