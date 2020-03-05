Census 2020: Bettendorf Counts

Once a decade, America comes together to participate in the decennial census. Census figures provide the basis for reapportioning Congressional seats, redistricting, and distributing billions of dollars in federal funding to support states, counties, and our community's vital programs.
The decennial census directly influences how more than $675 billion from 100+ federal programs are distributed to states and localities. This impacts funding to Medicaid, school lunch programs, community development grants, road and school construction, medical services, business locations, your local libraries and much more.
At the Bettendorf Public Library, we are striving to provide information and opportunities for the citizens of Bettendorf to learn more about this important civic process. On Monday, March 23 from 10-11 a.m. the library will host an informational session about the 2020 Census with presenters from the U.S. Census Bureau.
In this session, participants will learn more about the census, the importance of a complete count, and how to complete the census safely and securely. The presentation lasts for about 45 minutes, with a 15-minute question & answer session with Census Bureau representatives to follow.
For the duration of the census polling period, the library also will have a secure, dedicated computer station for the public to safely submit their census information. Members of the public can gain access to any of our computer workstations or the dedicated census station, even if the individual does not have photo identification or a library card. Please see staff at the Bettendorf Public Library Information Desk or Help Desk for computer access or if you have questions about how to complete the census.
In conjunction with the 2020 Census, our Preschool Storytimes during the week of March 23rd will feature a theme of counting. Children under the age of 5 were the most undercounted age group nationwide in the 2010 Census. To help promote a complete count of young children in our community, storytime sessions will focus on counting, while still being full of the same fun stories, songs and finger plays of our typical storytimes.
Informational materials about Census 2020 will be available for interested care providers. Preschool storytimes are held from 6:30-7 p.m. Monday and 10-10:30 a.m., Tuesday through Friday. Come join us for the fun.
For more information about the 2020 Census and how it impacts the future of our community, visit census.gov. For details about Census-related programming at the Bettendorf Public Library, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com.
Karly Lyle is information services manager for the Bettendorf Public Library.