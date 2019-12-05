Christmas in LeClaire brings festivities, fun

Experience hometown holiday fun with bake sales, crafts, Santas from around the world, a Reindeer Dash and Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k, photos with Santa, and shopping galore during Christmas in LeClaire.
Here's a look at the some of the festivities planned for LeClaire's annual Christmas walk, Friday - Sunday, Dec. 6-8:
Friday, Dec. 6
- 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. -- Buffalo Bill Museum, with tours. Usual admission.
- 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. -- Masonic Lodge, cookie sale, soup, sandwiches and crafters.
- 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. -- LeClaire Civic Club, crafts, silent auction and baked goods.
- 5-8 p.m. -- Riverside Foursquare Church on Purpose, bake sale and family activities. Kids can decorate their own cookies. Warming station with free coffee and hot chocolate.
- 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. -- LeClaire Civic Center, Santa’s Gift Shop. Kids can use “Christmas in LeClaire Dollars” to shop for family and friends.
- 5-11 p.m. -- Mississippi River Distilling Co. and Cody Road Cocktail House, First Friday Open House, free food and cocktail samples from spirits made in LeClaire. Live music from 7-10 p.m.
- 5:30-8 p.m. -- Packet pickup for 5K Ugly Christmas Sweater Run and Reindeer Dash.
- All weekend: Razzleberries Fine Gifts’ ukulele players will entertain visitors.
First Friday, 5-11 p.m., will feature:
• Antique Archaeology open until 6 p.m.
• Live Music will be at The Faithful Pilot and Green Tree Brewery.
• Grasshoppers Gift Shop, LeClaire Olive Oil Co., Razzleberries and Bela are all open late.
• Mississippi River Distilling Co. and Cody Road Cocktail House: Chef Steph will have free food samples from 5-8 p.m., with a special holiday cocktail. Live music will be 7-10 p.m.
• The Shameless Chocoholic, Wide River Winery Tasting Room all open until 8 p.m.
Saturday, December 7
- 8-10 a.m. -- LeClaire Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream, breakfast with Santa; sponsored by Happy Joe’s and Blackhawk Bank & Trust.
- 8-10 a.m. -- WQAD Selfie Set, Civic Center parking lot, 127 S. Cody Road.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- Buffalo Bill Museum; with tours. Usual admission.
- 9 a.m. -- Second Annual Half-mile Reindeer Dash for ages 12 and younger with check-in and starting line at the Civic Center parking lot.
- 10 a.m. -- Fourth annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k Run/Walk. To sign up, go to https://bit.ly/2lCQAiB Packet pick-up will be Friday, Dec. 6. The course will start and finish and the after-party are at the LeClaire Civic Center, 127 S. Cody Road. Prizes will be awarded for the overall top three male, top three female, top three in each age division and ugliest sweater and runner-up. Proceeds will support Food For Thought, a non-profit organization that helps those in need in the Quad-Cities.
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. -- Masonic Lodge, second floor; PPALS Ministries presents “A Christmas Fun Festival" with crafts, activities and snacks for kids.
- 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. -- Masonic Lodge; cookie sale, soup and sandwiches and crafters.
- 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. -- Riverside Foursquare Church; bake sale and family activities including cookie decorating. Warming station with free coffee & hot chocolate. Face painting 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. -- LeClaire Civic Center; crafts, silent auction and baked goods. Master Carver Luke Travers will create wooden shoes. Lace making also will be featured.
- 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. -- LeClaire Civic Center, Santa’s Gift Shop, where kids can use “Christmas in LeClaire Dollars” to shop for family and friends.
- 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. -- Free trolley rides.
- Strolling Santas and Christmas characters from around the world will be throughout the downtown.
- 7:30 p.m. -- Cocktail Cinema at Mississippi River Distilling Co. with Elf.
Sunday, Dec. 8
- 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. -- LeClaire Civic Center; craft show, baked goods, silent auction (bidding closes at 2 p.m.). Master Carver Luke Travers will carve wooden shoes.
- 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. -- Free trolley rides.
- 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. -- LeClaire Civic Center; Santa’s Gift Shop where kids can use “Christmas in LeClaire Dollars.”
- 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. -- Free horse-drawn carriage rides.
- Strolling Santas and Christmas characters from around the world will be throughout downtown.
For more information, contact Joyce at 563-289-4205 or Diane at 563-370-3509.