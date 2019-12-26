City announces holiday hours

The City of Bettendorf has announced these schedules for the remainder of the holiday season.
- City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
- There will be no garbage collection on Jan. 1. Collection services will be moved one day later in the week to include Saturday, Jan. 4. Residents may set out two extra bags of garbage without stickers, outside the carts on their garbage day between Dec. 26–31.
- Christmas tree collection is scheduled for Dec. 26-Jan. 10 on residents' collection day. All ornaments, plastic wrap, and tree stands must be removed. No sticker is required. Trees should be left at regular collection site by 7 a.m.
- Transit buses will not operate Jan. 1.
- The Bettendorf Public Library will be closed on Jan. 1. It will be open from 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.
- The Family Museum will close at 5 p.m. daily from Dec. 23 – Jan. 6. The Museum will be closed on Jan. 1. It will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 31.
- The Community Center will be closed Jan. 1.
- The Life Fitness Center will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, and be closed Jan. 1.
- Palmer Hills Golf Course and Palmer Grill will be open Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, weather permitting. Palmer Grill will be open until 2 p.m., Dec. 31, and open Jan. 1 if the golf course is open for play.