City of Bettendorf plans independence day celebrations on July 3
FOURTH OF JULY

City of Bettendorf plans independence day celebrations on July 3

071119-bet-julyfourth-024

Austin Blunk, right, and Rod Blunk with the Bettendorf Fire Department drive the department's first firetruck along State Street during the Fourth of July parade in Bettendorf, Iowa on Thursday, July 04, 2019. The American LaFrance Brockway Torpedo, a 1922 model, came from Elmira, N.Y. It was purchased by the city of Bettendorf in 1924 for $6,000 and delivered by train in early November of that year.

 QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

The city of Bettendorf is bringing back its Independence Day celebrations this year, consisting of a parade, festival and fireworks show.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on July 3 at the intersection of 23rd Street and State Street in Bettendorf and end at 21st Street. The parade has been limited to 70 entries this year.

Following the parade, the festival will take place at noon on July 3 at Spruce Hills Drive in front of Cumberland Square.

The festival will consist of amusement rides running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (tickets can be purchased on site), a petting zoo, food and beverage booths, a magician (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and free ice cream served by the Bettendorf mayor (12 p.m. to 2 p.m.).

The festival has additional events throughout Bettendorf, with bands scheduled to play at the East Stage by Teske’s and the West Stage near 18th Street from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. (A full schedule of performers can be found on the Bettendorf city website). There will also be a fishing derby at the Middle Park Lagoon from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. as part of the celebrations.

At dusk July 3, the city firework show will take place at Middle Park.

It was important to the city of Bettendorf to bring back the Independence Day celebrations after having to cancel them last year.

“[The celebrations are] bringing the community back together again after a year of not being able to talk to each other or be with each other,” said Lauran Haldeman, the public information officer for the city of Betttendorf.

