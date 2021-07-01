City of Bettendorf plans independence day celebrations on July 3

The city of Bettendorf is bringing back its Independence Day celebrations this year, consisting of a parade, festival and fireworks show.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on July 3 at the intersection of 23rd Street and State Street in Bettendorf and end at 21st Street. The parade has been limited to 70 entries this year.

Following the parade, the festival will take place at noon on July 3 at Spruce Hills Drive in front of Cumberland Square.

The festival will consist of amusement rides running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (tickets can be purchased on site), a petting zoo, food and beverage booths, a magician (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and free ice cream served by the Bettendorf mayor (12 p.m. to 2 p.m.).

The festival has additional events throughout Bettendorf, with bands scheduled to play at the East Stage by Teske’s and the West Stage near 18th Street from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. (A full schedule of performers can be found on the Bettendorf city website). There will also be a fishing derby at the Middle Park Lagoon from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. as part of the celebrations.

At dusk July 3, the city firework show will take place at Middle Park.