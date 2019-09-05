BHS Class of 1959
The Bettendorf High School class of 1959 will celebrate its 60th class reunion Friday-Saturday, Sept. 6-7, beginning with a casual get-together at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Palmer Hills Golf Course Grill.
The main event will begin at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11th Street Precinct, 2108 11th St., Davenport. The cost is $10 per person.
BHS Class of 1979
The Bettendorf High School Class of 1979 will host 40th reunion activities Thursday-Saturday, October 3-5.
Classmates are invited to attend the Bettendorf High School homecoming parade at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Participants should meet in front of Happy Joe's, 2430 Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf.
On Friday, Oct. 4, participants can gather at 7 p.m. to attend the Bettendorf High School homecoming football game at Touvelle Stadium, 3333 18th St. There will be complimentary tickets for the first 50 classmates and a reserved section for the Class of '79.
There also will be a meet and greet at Palmer Grill, Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road, from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday.
A golf tournament beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday will be held at Palmer Hills Golf Course. Reservations are required for this event.
Festivities will conclude will a celebration from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 5 at Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, 4250 Middle Road, Bettendorf. The evening will include cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres for $30 per person. Reservations are also required for this event.
For more information or to make reservations, visit bettendorfclassof79.com or email jana@smithfilter.com.
BHS Class of 1969
The Bettendorf High School Class of 1969 will host its 50th reunion Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19.
The celebration will start at the Bettendorf High School home football game 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Touvelle Stadium, 3333 18th St., Bettendorf. There will be a Meet and Greet after the game at Palmer Grill, Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Drinks and appetizers will be available for purchase.
On Saturday, there will be cocktails at 6 p.m. and a buffet dinner beginning at 7 p.m. at Isle Casino Hotel, 1800 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Cost will be $60 per person.
For more information or to RSVP, email jrs@jrs-realtor.com.
