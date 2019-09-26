{{featured_button_text}}

Car aficionados flocked to the Quad-Cities Cruisers Car Display for a warm summer night on Saturday, Sept. 14. 

Founded in the summer of 1981 as a family-oriented car club, the group is dedicated to the preservation of the sport and enjoyment of the vehicles. 

Cars from a variety of eras were on hand, along with spectators — some with cars and some with fond memories of cars they have owned.

Here are scenes from the show, held at the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf:

