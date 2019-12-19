Coffee Hound adds to its tale with Bettendorf library location

A familiar face and brew — the coffee variety — have settled in as the Bettendorf Public Library's new cafe.
Locally-owned Coffee Hound has opened what is its third location in Bettendorf at the library. After minor remodeling, freshening up the decor and installing new equipment, the coffee shop had a soft opening on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
"This was always a spot we thought would be a nice fit with the community," Coffee Hound owner Greg Aronson said. "This is the hub of the community and we want to be part of that. Almost everyone uses or has used the library or the (Family) museum."
The new Coffee Hound, located inside the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, joins its sister shops at 3451 Devil's Glen Road and a new one at the TBK Bank Sports Complex at 5141 Competition Drive.
At the library, Coffee Hound replaces the former Dewey's which closed after the operator and city mutually agreed to end the lease, City Administrator Decker Ploehn said.
It is the latest business venture for Aronson and his wife, Beth, who opened their first Coffee Hound on Davenport's Brady Street in 1999. More than a year later, they expanded into Bettendorf and now have a 20-year history in the city.
"We lived in Portland, Oregon, for five years and fell in love with coffee. We moved back here and there were no options," he said, recalling how the only coffee houses at the time were Theo's Java House and Java Station. "It's a hyper-competitive market now."
Over the years, the couple had as many as eight different locations in Bettendorf, East Moline, Rock Island and Davenport. But now their remaining three are all in Bettendorf.
They also are the entrepreneurs behind the Cheesy Cow Mac & Cheesery at The Plex near the TBK Bank Sports Complex.
Collectively, their operations employ 50 people.
"Beth is (full-time) at Cheesy Cow, that's her baby," Aronson said, adding that she also oversees the Coffee Hound at The Plex.
"The Plex" is the new name the tenant association of new retailers are using to brand themselves because of their proximity to the sports complex, formerly known as Bettplex. "We needed a way to identify (these locations) because a lot of us have multiple businesses."
Aronson and his wife are Bettendorf natives, born and raised, and graduates of Pleasant Valley High School.
Today, they reside back in Bettendorf near all their operations. "We live in the middle of them, which is necessary because you're on call 24/7," said Aronson, who still takes his own shifts behind the counter serving up Coffee Hound's signature coffees, lattes, mochas, fruit smoothies and more.
The library location also offers breakfast sandwiches, muffins, cookies, breakfast bars and just unveiled a sandwich wrap — the only Coffee Hound to offer it now.
Aronson said they are content with the size of their business, which still is manageable and allows them to remain hands-on.
"You have to treat it like a business and run it like a business," he said. "If you treat it like it's a friends and family hangout you are not going to make it like you want to professionally."