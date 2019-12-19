Coffee Hound adds to its tale with Bettendorf library location

A familiar face and brew — the coffee variety — have settled in as the Bettendorf Public Library's new cafe.

Locally-owned Coffee Hound has opened what is its third location in Bettendorf at the library. After minor remodeling, freshening up the decor and installing new equipment, the coffee shop had a soft opening on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

"This was always a spot we thought would be a nice fit with the community," Coffee Hound owner Greg Aronson said. "This is the hub of the community and we want to be part of that. Almost everyone uses or has used the library or the (Family) museum."

The new Coffee Hound, located inside the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, joins its sister shops at 3451 Devil's Glen Road and a new one at the TBK Bank Sports Complex at 5141 Competition Drive.

At the library, Coffee Hound replaces the former Dewey's which closed after the operator and city mutually agreed to end the lease, City Administrator Decker Ploehn said.

It is the latest business venture for Aronson and his wife, Beth, who opened their first Coffee Hound on Davenport's Brady Street in 1999. More than a year later, they expanded into Bettendorf and now have a 20-year history in the city.