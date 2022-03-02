Coming up at Bettendorf Library

Thursday, March 3: After-school Video Games, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 3: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 3: Take Home Workshop: Crepe Paper Flowers, while supplies last

Saturday, March 5: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, March 5: LEGO Club, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, March 5: Art Talk with Carol Ehlers: The Art of Doris Lee, 3:00 p.m.

Monday, March 7: Creation Studio: Grab-and-Go: Fuzzy Four-Leaf Clover, while supplies last

Tuesday, March 8: Get Lit: "Something That May Shock and Discredit You" by Daniel M. Lavery, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9: Memory Care Kits, while supplies last

Wednesday, March 9: Young Adult Tabletop Role-playing, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9: After School Kids Lab: Cup-Stacking, 3:00 p.m.

For details about the following programs and more, please visit www.bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.

Tales for Tots is held Mondays at 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Preschool Storytime is held Tuesdays through Fridays at 10:00 a.m.

Each week there is a new theme for both storytimes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0