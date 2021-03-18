 Skip to main content
Coming up at the Bettendorf Library
Coming up at the Bettendorf Library

For details about the following programs and more, please visit www.bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.

During the month of March, Brown Bag Lunch, Remote Edition with LeahLeah,

March 18: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.

March 18: Community Connections: Life on the Mississippi River with John Lynn, 7 p.m.

March 18: Take Home Workshop: Quilled Jewelry, while supplies last

March 22: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

March 24: Storytime Live from the Library, 10 a.m.

March 24: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

March 25: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.

March 26: Final Friday Trivia, 7 p.m.

March 29: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

March 31: Storytime Live from the Library, 10 a.m.

March 31: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

April 1: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.

April 1: Take Home Workshop: Felted Peeps, while supplies last

April 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

April 5: Creation Studio: Grab-and-Go: Egg Maracas, while supplies last

April 7: Yoga and Stories, 10 a.m.

April 7: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

April 7: Downsizing Tips & Tricks: Organize & Streamline Your Home, 7 p.m.

April 8: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.

