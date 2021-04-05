 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coming up at the Bettendorf Library
0 comments

Coming up at the Bettendorf Library

  • 0

For details about the following programs and more, please visit www.bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.

During the month of Aprilil: Brown Bag Lunch with Randy and Melinda Leasman

April 8: Tales for Tots, 10:00 a.m.

April 8: Community Connections: Endless Possibilities: Iowa's African American History, 7:00 p.m.

April 10: Mystery Book Discussion Group: The Last Good Kiss by James Crumley, 9:30 a.m.

April 10: Time with Art, 3:00 p.m.

April 12: Preschool Storytime, 10:00 a.m.

April 13: Get Lit: It Can't Happen Here by Sinclair Lewis, 7:00 p.m.

April 14: Storytime Live from the Library, 10:00 a.m.

April 14: After School Kids Lab, 3:00 p.m.

April 15: Take Home Workshop: Paperbag Baskets, while supplies last

April 15: Tales for Tots, 10:00 a.m.

April 19: Preschool Storytime, 10:00 a.m.

April 21: Storytime Live from the Library, 10:00 a.m.

April 21: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Washington Black by Esi Edugyan, 1:00 p.m.

April 21: After School Kids Lab, 3:00 p.m.

April 21: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Little Faith by Nickolas Butler, 7:00 p.m.

April 22: Tales for Tots, 10:00 a.m.

April 26: Preschool Storytime, 10:00 a.m.

April 28: Storytime Live from the Library, 10:00 a.m.

April 28: After School Kids Lab, 3:00 p.m.

April 29: Tales for Tots, 10:00 a.m.

April 30: Final Friday Trivia, 7:00 p.m.

May 6: Take Home Workshop: Watercolor Silhouettes, while supplies last

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News