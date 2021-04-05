Coming up at the Bettendorf Library

For details about the following programs and more, please visit www.bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
During the month of Aprilil: Brown Bag Lunch with Randy and Melinda Leasman
April 8: Tales for Tots, 10:00 a.m.
April 8: Community Connections: Endless Possibilities: Iowa's African American History, 7:00 p.m.
April 10: Mystery Book Discussion Group: The Last Good Kiss by James Crumley, 9:30 a.m.
April 10: Time with Art, 3:00 p.m.
April 12: Preschool Storytime, 10:00 a.m.
April 13: Get Lit: It Can't Happen Here by Sinclair Lewis, 7:00 p.m.
April 14: Storytime Live from the Library, 10:00 a.m.
April 14: After School Kids Lab, 3:00 p.m.
April 15: Take Home Workshop: Paperbag Baskets, while supplies last
April 15: Tales for Tots, 10:00 a.m.
April 19: Preschool Storytime, 10:00 a.m.
April 21: Storytime Live from the Library, 10:00 a.m.
April 21: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Washington Black by Esi Edugyan, 1:00 p.m.
April 21: After School Kids Lab, 3:00 p.m.
April 21: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Little Faith by Nickolas Butler, 7:00 p.m.
April 22: Tales for Tots, 10:00 a.m.
April 26: Preschool Storytime, 10:00 a.m.
April 28: Storytime Live from the Library, 10:00 a.m.
April 28: After School Kids Lab, 3:00 p.m.
April 29: Tales for Tots, 10:00 a.m.
April 30: Final Friday Trivia, 7:00 p.m.
May 6: Take Home Workshop: Watercolor Silhouettes, while supplies last