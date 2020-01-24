Construction advances on Forest Grove Elementary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is expected to open for the 2021-2022 school year.

Although the district has seen growth across the grade levels, Strusz said two of the largest classes now are the 7th and 8th grades at Pleasant Valley Junior High, LeClaire. The junior high's total enrollment is 858. The high school has 1,435 students.

Crediting his predecessor Dr. Jim Spelhaug with "great planning," Strusz said the new building will be able to add on one section at a time just as Cody Elementary has done.

"We've been adding one new section there for the past four years," he said, adding that a large 2nd grade class at Cody may necessitate the need for a fourth section of 3rd grade next year.

Forest Grove will serve students living north of 53rd Street, east of Middle Road, west of Criswell Street with Interstate 80 as a northern boundary for now.

The district also is partnering with the City of Bettendorf on a new park near the school. "The pavilion is on the east side of the new park and we are on the west side and in between is a large greenspace and fields," he said.

The school received funding from the Scott County Regional Authority to put in eight tennis courts and eight pickleball courts as part of Forest Grove Park.