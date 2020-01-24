Construction advances on Forest Grove Elementary

After a wet, soggy start last spring, construction of Pleasant Valley School District's newest elementary is progressing with an small assist from the weather.
Forest Grove Elementary, which is being built at 6100 Forest Grove Drive, Bettendorf, is the latest expansion for the growing school district. The $17.5 million school will sit on 14.25 acres located east of Middle Road.
"We had hit a snap, a delay last spring when it was so wet and they were trying to move ground," PV Superintendent Brian Strusz said, adding "This winter we've picked up some time."
The school is being built by Dubuque-based Tricon Construction Group. It was designed by the architectural firm of FRK Architects + Engineers, based in Des Moines.
According to Strusz, who is in his first year as superintendent and 24th year with PV, the district purchased the land 10 years ago in anticipation of growth in that area. "We've been watching our growth over the last five to six years and knowing this was where we were going in enrollment," he said.
Currently, the district's enrollment is 5,074 in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Of that, he said 2,781 are enrolled in Pleasant Valley's elementary schools (pre-K-6th).
Strusz said Forest Grove is being built as a two-section elementary but can be expanded to a four-section. "We've had a number of students we've had to place in other schools in the time being who would be in the Forest Grove school," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
It is expected to open for the 2021-2022 school year.
Although the district has seen growth across the grade levels, Strusz said two of the largest classes now are the 7th and 8th grades at Pleasant Valley Junior High, LeClaire. The junior high's total enrollment is 858. The high school has 1,435 students.
Crediting his predecessor Dr. Jim Spelhaug with "great planning," Strusz said the new building will be able to add on one section at a time just as Cody Elementary has done.
"We've been adding one new section there for the past four years," he said, adding that a large 2nd grade class at Cody may necessitate the need for a fourth section of 3rd grade next year.
Forest Grove will serve students living north of 53rd Street, east of Middle Road, west of Criswell Street with Interstate 80 as a northern boundary for now.
The district also is partnering with the City of Bettendorf on a new park near the school. "The pavilion is on the east side of the new park and we are on the west side and in between is a large greenspace and fields," he said.
The school received funding from the Scott County Regional Authority to put in eight tennis courts and eight pickleball courts as part of Forest Grove Park.
Strusz attributed the district's rapid growth "to a little bit of everything - the growth of the Quad-Cities expanding out that direction, a lot of new jobs in the area and there is a lot of land to build on."