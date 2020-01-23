Construction to begin on Luckey Climber at Family Museum

Three years after fundraising began for a Luckey Climber, the Family Museum is thanking its lucky stars to have surpassed its goal and be on the verge of construction.
The new two-story climber, which will sit at the back of the Great Hall, will be a vertical maze of climbing platforms that is a combination jungle gym and work of art.
The structure, which will be the first Luckey Climber in Iowa, has been custom designed for the 23-year-old museum by Luckey LLC, headquartered in New Haven, Conn.
Sara Hodgini, the museum's business and community relations manager, said that since early 2017 the museum has raised more than $520,000 for the new attraction. Funding has come from grants as well as corporate, private and public sources, including $75,000 from the city of Bettendorf.
"A generous donation" received last week from Genesis Birth Center put the fundraising over the top.
As Genesis Medical Center President Jordan Voight presented the final donation to the museum, he drew a comparison between the Family Museum and Birth Center, where more than 2,000 children's lives begin.
"As the father of two young children, (the museum) builds core family values... We see it as an extension of our mission," said Voight, who is anxious for his young daughters to see it.
Earlier grants have been received from Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, Scott County Regional Authority, Regional Development Authority and the Hunt and Diane Harris Family Foundation.
Museum visitors will begin to see construction in the next few weeks as the contractor Tricon General Construction Inc., based in Dubuque, Iowa, does interior work. The site preparation will include new footings for the climber to rest on as well as renovations on the second-floor — where the climber will also have an exit/entrance.
Hodgini expects the activity to create a buzz. "People love to see construction," she said.
The climber, designed by Luckey, will feature platforms that children will climb up. As the ascend, they will see pictures of clouds on the underside of the panels and aerial photos of landmarks and famous places on the topside of each platform, Museum Director Kim Kidwell said.
The entire climber is encased in a netting made of vinyl-coated cables, she said, adding that each opening is a small triangle shaped opening.
Kidwell said the museum got interest in its own climber after seeing them sprout up across the country. The company has produced more than 100 climbers for clients worldwide, including children's museums, zoos, parks, aquariums and even a cruise ship.
Kidwell said the construction work also will include changes to the upper-floor classrooms.
Currently, many museum visitors are under the impression the second floor is for private classes and they do not enter. But she said there is an art studio and clay studio open to visitors.
By removing the wall and creating one large studio and by installing two new garage door entrances to the room, she hopes it will be more inviting.
"When the doors are open, the studio is open," Kidwell said.
The Luckey Climber is expected to be completed in March.