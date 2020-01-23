Construction to begin on Luckey Climber at Family Museum

Three years after fundraising began for a Luckey Climber, the Family Museum is thanking its lucky stars to have surpassed its goal and be on the verge of construction.

The new two-story climber, which will sit at the back of the Great Hall, will be a vertical maze of climbing platforms that is a combination jungle gym and work of art.

The structure, which will be the first Luckey Climber in Iowa, has been custom designed for the 23-year-old museum by Luckey LLC, headquartered in New Haven, Conn.

Sara Hodgini, the museum's business and community relations manager, said that since early 2017 the museum has raised more than $520,000 for the new attraction. Funding has come from grants as well as corporate, private and public sources, including $75,000 from the city of Bettendorf.

"A generous donation" received last week from Genesis Birth Center put the fundraising over the top.

As Genesis Medical Center President Jordan Voight presented the final donation to the museum, he drew a comparison between the Family Museum and Birth Center, where more than 2,000 children's lives begin.